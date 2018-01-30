CT loses clean audit status, opposition want review of financial statements

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

CT loses clean audit status, opposition want review of financial statements

The city has received a qualified audit for the 2016-17 financial year, with the Auditor-General citing a leadership failure for not exercising adequate oversight over tender processes.

Mayor Patricia de Lille briefing the media on the water crisis in Cape Town on 18 January 2018. Picture: Graig Lee Smith/EWN
Mayor Patricia de Lille briefing the media on the water crisis in Cape Town on 18 January 2018. Picture: Graig Lee Smith/EWN
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties in the Cape Town council say they want the Auditor-General to review previous years' financial statements in light of its latest report that has raised governance issues in the city.

The city has lost its clean audit status for the 2016-17 financial year, with the Auditor-General citing a leadership failure for not exercising adequate oversight over tender processes.

He says that there has been a lack of control over revenue management relating to the MyCiTi bus service and there's been bias in the awarding of a bus tender.

The African National Congress (ANC) and African Christain Democratic Party (ACDP) says that the latest audit opinion raises concerns about the financial statements of previous years.

The ACDP's Grant Haskin: "We are going to expect that previous year's financial reports be re-audited, at least going back to 2014/15."

The city's financial statements also flag an amount of R140,000 as being irregular, believed to be expenditure on the mayor's home.

The ANC's Xolani Sotashe: "It will be interesting how the mayor is going to explain to the public why she lied."

Fifteen investigations were ongoing at the time of the city's audit related to corruption in tender processes.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA