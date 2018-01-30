Clock ticks for Eskom exec Sean Maritz to give reasons to avoid suspension

It recently emerged that Maritz signed a letter to consultancy firm McKinsey, claiming that their controversial R1 billion contract was in fact lawful.

JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom prepares to report back on its financials, the utility's former acting CEO Sean Maritz has until the end of business on Tuesday to say why he shouldn't be suspended.

Maritz now faces permanent suspension.

Maritz, who served as Eskom’s group executive for information technology and for a brief period acting CEO, will have to explain why he told McKinsey that the contract it had in place with the utility was legal.

Last year, Eskom admitted that this contract was in fact not lawful and that executives had ignored advice about not entering into the deal with McKinsey.

Maritz also allegedly signed off on a suspicious R400 million payment to a Hong Kong bank account.

Eskom’s interim financial results, which will offer better insight into the state-owned entities financial status, will be released on Tuesday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)