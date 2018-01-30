Clock ticks for Eskom exec Sean Maritz to give reasons to avoid suspension
It recently emerged that Maritz signed a letter to consultancy firm McKinsey, claiming that their controversial R1 billion contract was in fact lawful.
JOHANNESBURG - While Eskom prepares to report back on its financials, the utility's former acting CEO Sean Maritz has until the end of business on Tuesday to say why he shouldn't be suspended.
It recently emerged that Maritz signed a letter to consultancy firm McKinsey, claiming that their controversial R1 billion contract was in fact lawful.
Maritz now faces permanent suspension.
Maritz, who served as Eskom’s group executive for information technology and for a brief period acting CEO, will have to explain why he told McKinsey that the contract it had in place with the utility was legal.
Last year, Eskom admitted that this contract was in fact not lawful and that executives had ignored advice about not entering into the deal with McKinsey.
Maritz also allegedly signed off on a suspicious R400 million payment to a Hong Kong bank account.
Eskom’s interim financial results, which will offer better insight into the state-owned entities financial status, will be released on Tuesday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Business
-
[UPDATE] Eskom profits down by 34%, debt sitting at over R300bn
-
Capitec falls 25% after report by Viceroy Research
-
[LISTEN] How to use loans to your advantage
-
Reserve Bank says Capitec is solvent, has adequate liquidity
-
Microsoft issues update to disable Intel's buggy Spectre patch
-
Water crisis: City of CT to ensure economy stays afloat
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.