CT water crisis excepted to top agenda of Cabinet meeting

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town's water crisis is expected to make it onto the agenda of a Cabinet meeting to be held this week.

Day Zero is drawing closer and Cape Town residents are becoming increasingly jittery.

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, says Cape Town's water woes will likely make it onto Cabinet's agenda.

Ramaphosa last week told CNN he intends helping to deal with the crisis.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is also on a drive to assure Capetonians that a potential disaster can be averted.

On Wednesday, she will meet with managers of health facilities and schools to fill them in of the provincial government's Day Zero plans.

Later today, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, joined by his recently established drought task team, will give an update on current interventions.