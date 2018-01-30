CT water crisis excepted to top agenda of Cabinet meeting
Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa last week told CNN he intends helping to deal with the crisis.
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town's water crisis is expected to make it onto the agenda of a Cabinet meeting to be held this week.
Day Zero is drawing closer and Cape Town residents are becoming increasingly jittery.
Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, says Cape Town's water woes will likely make it onto Cabinet's agenda.
Ramaphosa last week told CNN he intends helping to deal with the crisis.
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille is also on a drive to assure Capetonians that a potential disaster can be averted.
On Wednesday, she will meet with managers of health facilities and schools to fill them in of the provincial government's Day Zero plans.
Later today, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, joined by his recently established drought task team, will give an update on current interventions.
More in Local
-
Police identify possible suspect after Plettenberg Bay woman killed
-
Creecy: Health Dept had no reason to terminate Esidimeni contract
-
[WATCH LIVE] Montana appears before Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises
-
Maimane says day zero in CT pushed back to 16 April
-
[WATCH] Joburg woman helps collect 69 tons of water for CT animals
-
WC Transport Dept slams attacks on MyCiti buses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.