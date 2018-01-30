Brown set to face tough questions in Parly over state of SOEs

CAPE TOWN – Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown is set to face tough questions in Parliament on Tuesday over governance issues in state-owned enterprises.

The chairpersons and chief executive officers of parastatals under her watch are also expected to appear before the portfolio committee.

It's the same committee which has been conducting an inquiry into state capture at Eskom, which also resumes today.

There have been calls for Brown's head, as state-owned enterprises sink further into financial ruin.

Eskom on Friday, suffered another downgrade by ratings agency Moody's.

Parliament's Public Enterprises committee now wants a progress report from Brown on what's being done to address the problems at state-owned companies.

Later, the inquiry will resume with testimony from former Prasa chief executive officer Lucky Montana.

He's already publicly distanced himself from evidence put before the inquiry last year, saying that he only met members of the controversial Gupta family when introduced by deputy Public Enterprises Minister Ben Martins.

Martins, who has been subpoenaed to appear before the committee on Wednesday, has also denied being at a meeting with Ajay Gupta, as claimed by Eskom company secretary, Suzanne Daniels.