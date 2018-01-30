Brown set to face tough questions in Parly over state of SOEs
The chairpersons and chief executive officers of parastatals under her watch, are also expected to appear before the portfolio committee.
CAPE TOWN – Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown is set to face tough questions in Parliament on Tuesday over governance issues in state-owned enterprises.
The chairpersons and chief executive officers of parastatals under her watch are also expected to appear before the portfolio committee.
It's the same committee which has been conducting an inquiry into state capture at Eskom, which also resumes today.
There have been calls for Brown's head, as state-owned enterprises sink further into financial ruin.
Eskom on Friday, suffered another downgrade by ratings agency Moody's.
Parliament's Public Enterprises committee now wants a progress report from Brown on what's being done to address the problems at state-owned companies.
Later, the inquiry will resume with testimony from former Prasa chief executive officer Lucky Montana.
He's already publicly distanced himself from evidence put before the inquiry last year, saying that he only met members of the controversial Gupta family when introduced by deputy Public Enterprises Minister Ben Martins.
Martins, who has been subpoenaed to appear before the committee on Wednesday, has also denied being at a meeting with Ajay Gupta, as claimed by Eskom company secretary, Suzanne Daniels.
More in Local
-
Police identify possible suspect after Plettenberg Bay woman killed
-
Creecy: Health Dept had no reason to terminate Esidimeni contract
-
[WATCH LIVE] Montana appears before Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises
-
Maimane says day zero in CT pushed back to 16 April
-
[WATCH] Joburg woman helps collect 69 tons of water for CT animals
-
WC Transport Dept slams attacks on MyCiti buses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.