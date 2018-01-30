Popular Topics
Board ‘acting decisively’ to deal with SA Express problems

Government’s plans to amalgamate the airline with SAA and Mango have created uncertainty in the approach it should take in turning around the airline.

FILE: A general view of an SA Express plane. Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: A general view of an SA Express plane. Picture: Facebook.com.
8 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The board of SA Express says it’s acting decisively to deal with problems at the state-owned airline.

But government’s plans to amalgamate the airline with SAA and Mango have created uncertainty in the approach it should take in turning around the airline.

Representatives of the carrier on Tuesday appeared before Parliament’s Public Enterprises.

It’s the only state-owned company not to have finalised its audit for the 2016/17 financial year.

Board member Trevor Abrahams says it’s been difficult to retain top executives at the company in the wake of uncertainty over its future.

He says the board has handed over criminal matters to the Hawks and the police for investigation.

“We will be/have been taking action where we found problems with wrongdoing in the company as well as performance related matter.”

Acting chief executive officer Matsietsi Mokholo, who has been seconded from the Department of Public Enterprises, says the airline is focussing on getting its grounded planes in the sky.

“We rely on charters because we have a number of aircraft on the ground and out of service.”

She says the airline can’t increase its fares because it’s unable to offer its customers a reliable service.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

