Board ‘acting decisively’ to deal with SA Express problems
Government’s plans to amalgamate the airline with SAA and Mango have created uncertainty in the approach it should take in turning around the airline.
CAPE TOWN - The board of SA Express says it’s acting decisively to deal with problems at the state-owned airline.
But government’s plans to amalgamate the airline with SAA and Mango have created uncertainty in the approach it should take in turning around the airline.
Representatives of the carrier on Tuesday appeared before Parliament’s Public Enterprises.
It’s the only state-owned company not to have finalised its audit for the 2016/17 financial year.
Board member Trevor Abrahams says it’s been difficult to retain top executives at the company in the wake of uncertainty over its future.
He says the board has handed over criminal matters to the Hawks and the police for investigation.
“We will be/have been taking action where we found problems with wrongdoing in the company as well as performance related matter.”
Acting chief executive officer Matsietsi Mokholo, who has been seconded from the Department of Public Enterprises, says the airline is focussing on getting its grounded planes in the sky.
“We rely on charters because we have a number of aircraft on the ground and out of service.”
She says the airline can’t increase its fares because it’s unable to offer its customers a reliable service.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Business
-
[WATCH] Capitec CEO says Viceroy report one sided & factually incorrect
-
#RandReport: South African stocks post biggest daily fall in 14 months
-
[WATCH] Capitec CEO: Your money is safe with us
-
Nuclear power not at the top of Eskom’s agenda, says CFO Cassim
-
Steinhoff notifies Dutch regulator about delay to 2017 results
-
[WATCH] Will Capitec really go bust?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.