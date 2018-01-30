13 illegal miners due in court after shootout with police
Three other illegal miners were shot dead and another injured during a confrontation with police on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Thirteen of the 14 illegal miners arrested on Monday following a shootout with the police are expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrates court today.
Three of them were shot dead, and another injured during the confrontation.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini says while several firearms were confiscated from the illegal miners, those weapons are yet to be linked with the more than 12 murders to have occurred in the area this month.
The bodies of seven illegal miners were discovered in a veld in Benoni earlier this month, and four women related to them were killed a week later.
Dlamini says investigations into those murders continue.
“At this stage we haven’t linked the bodies found in an open veld with the recent attacks on police.”
