Zille: Mokonyane refusing to enlist businesses to help with CT water crisis

As Day Zero fast approaches, officials at different levels of governent are scrambling to deal with the situation and disagreeing on how to tackle it.

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says that she doesn't understand why national government doesn't want the private sector to help with the water crisis in Cape Town.

As Day Zero fast approaches, officials at different levels of government are scrambling to deal with the situation and disagreeing on how to tackle it.

Zille says that Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane is refusing to enlist the help of private-owned businesses.

She says that she's put politics aside in the interest of citizens.

"What we need to do, just as we did with the electricity crisis of two years ago, is build a new water economy that can grow the economy, that can create jobs, that can create lasting and cheaper solutions and that is what we're trying to do, to create opportunities in this disaster."

LISTEN: Zille: We're not politicking on water crisis

On Sunday, Minister Mokonyane assured Cape Town residents that both spheres of government are working tirelessly to avoid Day Zero.

She says that decisive leadership during this time is crucial.

“What you need to do, is to first deal with your ability to lead, to manage, but also to use the information at hand."

Mokonyane adds that scientific best practices will guide the way forward.

“Everything is supported through financial evidence that shows that there is money that is needed, but also scientific evidence that says this must be done and has to be done and the resources are required."

She emphasised that residents should be educated on water saving measures as 70% of consumption is at a domestic level.

Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt.