Zille meets with diplomats over CT water crisis

CAPE TOWN - Premier Helen Zille has met with consuls-general to discuss issues relating the water crisis.

This comes as City of Cape Town officials prepare for day zero which is likely to fall on 12 April.

Zille says officials provided information regarding preparations for the day taps run dry.

“This morning we met with various representatives of the consuls-general in Cape Town to brief them on the preparations for in the possible event of day zero and to assure them that tourism, as well as other sectors of the economy, will continue. We have a continuity plan for all sectors that underpin the Western Cape’s economy.”

The City of Cape Town on Sunday announced its contingency plans for day zero.

The current dam levels for Cape Town are 26.5%. If dam levels continue to drop, day zero could be a reality soon.

When Cape Town dam levels drop to 13.5%, the city will begin to shut down its reticulation system in residential areas.

About 180 communal water collection sites have been identified which will be open for 12 hours a day.

But should the situation deteriorate further, times will be adjusted.

Each resident will be allocated 25 litres of water a day.

The city says there will be separate sections for pedestrian and vehicle access.

Water tankers will be used to deliver water to vulnerable groups such as old age homes and care facilities.

DISASTER OPERATIONS CENTRE

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Operation Centre (DOC) will be activated from Monday, 29 January.

It will coordinate the City's water disaster plan on when day zero strikes, by managing the water collection points.

The City’s Disaster Risk Management Department has been consulting with the international community since early last year on how best to distribute water in a time of crisis.

The city says the South African Defence Force has indicated it will support the city's law enforcement, metro and traffic officers at water collection points.

The city says it will be trouble-shooting each water collection point so that, if day zero arrives, people are able to collect water as quickly and safely as possible.

This follows concerns about how the amount of water people collect will be monitored.

The city says no one will be turned away and all people living in Cape Town will be entitled to collect water at these points. It adds people won't be required to provide identification to collect their daily allocation of water.

However, it says the collection of water will only be regulated in order to prevent people from collecting far above their daily water allocation.

Officials will be onsite to monitor potential abuse and residents are also encouraged to report any abuse they witness.

