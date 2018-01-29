Zille meets with diplomats over CT water crisis
This comes as City officials prepare for day zero which is likely to fall on 12 April.
CAPE TOWN - Premier Helen Zille has met with consuls-general to discuss issues relating the water crisis.
This comes as City of Cape Town officials prepare for day zero which is likely to fall on 12 April.
Zille says officials provided information regarding preparations for the day taps run dry.
“This morning we met with various representatives of the consuls-general in Cape Town to brief them on the preparations for in the possible event of day zero and to assure them that tourism, as well as other sectors of the economy, will continue. We have a continuity plan for all sectors that underpin the Western Cape’s economy.”
The City of Cape Town on Sunday announced its contingency plans for day zero.
The current dam levels for Cape Town are 26.5%. If dam levels continue to drop, day zero could be a reality soon.
When Cape Town dam levels drop to 13.5%, the city will begin to shut down its reticulation system in residential areas.
About 180 communal water collection sites have been identified which will be open for 12 hours a day.
But should the situation deteriorate further, times will be adjusted.
Each resident will be allocated 25 litres of water a day.
The city says there will be separate sections for pedestrian and vehicle access.
Water tankers will be used to deliver water to vulnerable groups such as old age homes and care facilities.
WATCH: Day Zero inevitable for Cape Town
DISASTER OPERATIONS CENTRE
The City of Cape Town's Disaster Operation Centre (DOC) will be activated from Monday, 29 January.
It will coordinate the City's water disaster plan on when day zero strikes, by managing the water collection points.
The City’s Disaster Risk Management Department has been consulting with the international community since early last year on how best to distribute water in a time of crisis.
The city says the South African Defence Force has indicated it will support the city's law enforcement, metro and traffic officers at water collection points.
The city says it will be trouble-shooting each water collection point so that, if day zero arrives, people are able to collect water as quickly and safely as possible.
This follows concerns about how the amount of water people collect will be monitored.
The city says no one will be turned away and all people living in Cape Town will be entitled to collect water at these points. It adds people won't be required to provide identification to collect their daily allocation of water.
However, it says the collection of water will only be regulated in order to prevent people from collecting far above their daily water allocation.
Officials will be onsite to monitor potential abuse and residents are also encouraged to report any abuse they witness.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Pro-Senzo, Ramaphosa supporters protest at KZN ANC headquarters
-
NPA: Estina Dairy Farm indictment letter written by DA
-
Pastor Timothy Omotoso's case postponed again
-
[LISTEN] 'CT's plan of 200 water collection points not feasible'
-
Metrorail’s CT central line still suspended, cable theft continues
-
More banks named in forex collusion case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.