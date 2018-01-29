Severe thunderstorms warning for parts of Gauteng

The South African Weather Service says residents must prepare for the possibility of damaging winds and flooding.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service is warning of severe thunderstorms in parts of Gauteng on Monday afternoon.

An alert has been issued for the eastern and western parts of the province, with the storm approaching the south of Johannesburg.

Senior forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng says residents must prepare for the possibility of damaging winds and flooding.

“The possibility is within the severe thunderstorms, strong damaging winds, some hail storms, sometimes flooding. However, we are monitoring the situation.”

In KwaZulu-Natal, three people are reported to have died in recent thunderstorms while two others are still missing.

Mofokeng says no warnings have been issued for that province this week but they will continue to monitor the situation.