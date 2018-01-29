SAPS fires Crime Intelligence operative Morris Tshabalala
Tshabalala has been dismissed on grounds that he was convicted of an offence and sentenced to imprisonment without the option of a fine.
PRETORIA - The South African Police Service (SAPS) have fired the crime intelligence operative recently arrested on charges of fraud and corruption.
Morris Tshabalala, known as "Captain KGB", was served with a dismissal notice on Friday, the same day he was denied bail in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court.
Police watchdog Ipid arrested Tshabalala two weeks ago when he reported to his parole officer in Pretoria.
Tshabalala’s notice of dismissal states that he is being fired because he was convicted of an offence and sentenced to a term of imprisonment without a the option of a fine.
The conviction referred to was one of armed robbery in 1996. Despite this, Tshabalala joined Crime Intelligence in about 2002, where he climbed the ranks to captain.
Only when he was arrested several years ago was it realised that he was a fugitive from justice and sent to prison.
Tshabalala remained on the police payroll throughout the two years in prison, and then reported for duty while on parole after only serving two years of the ten year sentence.
The police have not fully explained how Tshabalala was able to remain employed by the SAPS for so long.
More in Local
-
Pro-Senzo, Ramaphosa supporters protest at KZN ANC headquarters
-
NPA: Estina Dairy Farm indictment letter written by DA
-
Pastor Timothy Omotoso's case postponed again
-
[LISTEN] 'CT's plan of 200 water collection points not feasible'
-
Metrorail’s CT central line still suspended, cable theft continues
-
More banks named in forex collusion case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.