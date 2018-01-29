Popular Topics
Right2Know protests over Marievale community's eviction from military base

The organisation has labelled the evictions of over 600 people last year as illegal.

This file photo shows R2K members protesting in solidarity with the Marievale community at SANDF in Marievale, Lenasia and Pretoria, on 13 December 2017. Picture: instargram.com
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Activist group the Right2Know Campaign is leading a picket outside the South Gauteng High Court, where the Marievale community in eastern Johannesburg is fighting its eviction from a run-down military base.

The organisation has labelled the evictions of over 600 people last year as illegal, saying they were carried out without a court order and with no alternative accommodation for the families.

The Right2Know Campaign Nntombiyebongo Tshabalala says: "The community of Marievale had to move. Again, they were evicted by the army. To this day they don’t have accommodation. Other people decided to rent accommodation outside of Nigel."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

