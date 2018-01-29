Right2Know protests over Marievale community's eviction from military base

The organisation has labelled the evictions of over 600 people last year as illegal.

JOHANNESBURG - Activist group the Right2Know Campaign is leading a picket outside the South Gauteng High Court, where the Marievale community in eastern Johannesburg is fighting its eviction from a run-down military base.

The organisation has labelled the evictions of over 600 people last year as illegal, saying they were carried out without a court order and with no alternative accommodation for the families.

The Right2Know Campaign Nntombiyebongo Tshabalala says: "The community of Marievale had to move. Again, they were evicted by the army. To this day they don’t have accommodation. Other people decided to rent accommodation outside of Nigel."

