R128m project launched to improve water access in Loeriesfontein
A Department of Water and Sanitation project in the area will now restore waterflow to residents.
CAPE TOWN - Loeriesfontein in the Northern Cape will have sustainable water supply from June this year.
The community situated in the Hantam Municipality has been battling severe water shortages since 2013, when eight boreholes serving the town dried up.
A Department of Water and Sanitation project in the area will now restore waterflow to residents.
An estimated R128 million will be spent on the project that will enable residents full-time access to running water.
The department's provincial head Abè Abrahams says the community of nearly 3,000 residents is currently only provided with water for five hours per day.
“Most people have storage facilities, water harvesting tanks for indigent households.”
He says these efforts coincide with stringent water restrictions.
“We are now busy with a regional bulk infrastructure project, which entail the construction of a 21km long pipeline, a booster pump station and the equipping of nine additional boreholes.”
Residents in the neighbouring town of Calvinia depend on seven boreholes for drinking water.
The storage dam in this town has completely dried up.
