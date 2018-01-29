Pro-Senzo, Ramaphosa supporters protest at KZN ANC headquarters

An interim structure was announced, which will now coordinate a new elective conference after the 2015 election was declared null and void.

DURBAN - Dozens of pro-Senzo Mchunu and Cyril Ramaphosa supporters are demonstrating outside the Kwazulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) headquarters, demanding the new provincial task team (PTT) be reconstituted.

Members of the party’s top six, including ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, were in KwaZulu-Natal last week to meet with both factions after the provincial executive committee (PEC) was suspended by the national executive committee (NEC).

Ramaphosa and Mchunu supporters are singing and chanting songs in their names, holding up posters saying: ‘We demand a more balanced PTT.’

#ANCKZN As Mike Mabuyakhulu and Sihle Zikalala continue their meeting behind closed doors , these demonstrators outside are singing “Asiphelelanga kushoda uSenzo” - “We’re not complete , Senzo is missing.” The demonstrators are demanding a more balanced PTT. ZN pic.twitter.com/lEwvTroW6t — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2018

Despite the ANC’s clarion call for unity, some demonstrators are still wearing Siyavuma T-shirts, which were worn during the campaign process.

Of the 16-member provincial task team, four people come from the Ramaphosa faction.

#ANCKZN The dozens of protestors have now crossed the road and are now right in front of KZN ANC headquarter doors . Police have formed a human shield in front of the entrance after almost barging in. They continue singing “Phakama Ramaphosa , ixesha lifikile.” ZN pic.twitter.com/hDHra8JxjR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2018

The protestors are demanding 50/50 representation from both groupings.

Meanwhile, a meeting is underway at the provincial ANC headquarters with task team convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu in attendance.

#ANCKZN Convenor Mike Mabuyakhulu says the discussion with those representing the picketers went “very well” and they want to ensure the provincial task team and process of unity is as inclusive as possible. ZN pic.twitter.com/1QaUYjQAb0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 29, 2018

