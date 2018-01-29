Prasa hopes to have all Kroonstad train crash victims identified soon
A truck driver ignored warning signs and collided with a train. More than 200 people were injured in the incident.
JOHANNESBURG - Two of the 21 people who died in the Kroonstad rail crossing accident earlier this month have still not been identified.
A truck driver ignored warning signs and collided with a train. More than 200 people were injured in the incident.
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) met with the victims' families at the weekend to deliver DNA results.
Prasa says that forensic pathologists have not been able to positively identify two bodies due to the extent of their injuries.
The agency's Sipho Sithole: "The authorities are working day and night in conducting these tests and they are hoping that by this coming week those two will have been matched successfully."
More in Local
-
NPA: Estina Dairy Farm indictment letter written by DA
-
Pastor Timothy Omotoso's case postponed again
-
[LISTEN] 'CT's plan of 200 water collection points not feasible'
-
Metrorail’s CT central line still suspended, cable theft continues
-
More banks named in forex collusion case
-
Outa: Eskom's shortfall expected to be R10bn to R20bn
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.