Prasa hopes to have all Kroonstad train crash victims identified soon

A truck driver ignored warning signs and collided with a train. More than 200 people were injured in the incident.

JOHANNESBURG - Two of the 21 people who died in the Kroonstad rail crossing accident earlier this month have still not been identified.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) met with the victims' families at the weekend to deliver DNA results.

Prasa says that forensic pathologists have not been able to positively identify two bodies due to the extent of their injuries.

The agency's Sipho Sithole: "The authorities are working day and night in conducting these tests and they are hoping that by this coming week those two will have been matched successfully."