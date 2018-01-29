Popular Topics
Police open murder case after mom throws newborns in pit toilet

The woman, already the mother of six, was found bleeding at her home and was hospitalised along with the surviving baby.

A pit toilet. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
A pit toilet. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after a 34-year-old woman allegedly threw her newborn twin babies into a pit toilet in Mankweng, outside Polokwane.

The babies were retrieved by emergency services but one of the them had died.

The woman, already the mother of six, was found bleeding at her home and was hospitalised along with the surviving baby.

Limpopo Health Department spokesperson Thabiso Teffo says: “We want to call upon out people that in case they have post-natal depression or any other factors that will lead them not to take care of the children, let them approach our welfare offices so that we deal with that particular issue.”

More in Local

