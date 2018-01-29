Pastor Timothy Omotoso's case postponed again

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

Pastor Timothy Omotoso's case postponed again

The Nigerian televangelist allegedly trafficked more than 30 girls and women who were from various branches of his church.

FILE: Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso. Picture: timomotoso.org
FILE: Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso. Picture: timomotoso.org
12 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A sex trafficking case against a Durban-based pastor and two others has again been postponed, this time until March.

Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and one of his co-accused appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates court on Monday.

A third accused wasn't present and the defence informed the court she's unable to travel after recently having given birth.

The televangelist allegedly trafficked more than 30 girls and women who were from various branches of his church.

His two accomplices are accused of luring girls for sexual exploitation.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Tshepo Ndwalaza says: “The case was postponed to 7 March. The new lawyer they have chosen has written representations because they want the case to be dismissed. They believe the matter is based on allegations.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA