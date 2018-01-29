Pastor Timothy Omotoso's case postponed again

The Nigerian televangelist allegedly trafficked more than 30 girls and women who were from various branches of his church.

CAPE TOWN - A sex trafficking case against a Durban-based pastor and two others has again been postponed, this time until March.

Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and one of his co-accused appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates court on Monday.

A third accused wasn't present and the defence informed the court she's unable to travel after recently having given birth.

The televangelist allegedly trafficked more than 30 girls and women who were from various branches of his church.

His two accomplices are accused of luring girls for sexual exploitation.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Tshepo Ndwalaza says: “The case was postponed to 7 March. The new lawyer they have chosen has written representations because they want the case to be dismissed. They believe the matter is based on allegations.”

