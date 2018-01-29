Parly committee probing state capture to call Guptas to testify in March
Committee chairperson, Zukiswa Rantho, says that inviting the Gupta brothers implicated in the matter was always part of the committee's plans.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee into the capture of state-owned enterprises says it will call the Gupta brothers implicated in state capture to testify in March.
Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Ben Martins is set to appear before the committee this week.
Suspended head of Eskom's legal department, Suzanne Daniels, testified to the committee that she attended a meeting with Martins and other individuals singled out in state capture allegations.
The alleged meeting between Ajay Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Salim Essa allegedly took place near Melrose Arch last year.
She says this will afford them an opportunity to provide clarity on the allegations levelled against them.
“We started with people that were going to give us information before we call them. We’ve got information and every witness that came to the committee mentioned one or two of the Gupta brothers.”
Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh, who has already appeared before the committee, has denied that the Gupta family or companies linked to them paid for any of his trips to Dubai in 2015 and 2016.
