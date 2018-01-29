Popular Topics
NSRI calls for caution as full moon spring tide takes effect

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon says they're urging bathers to be vigilant and to only go to beaches where lifeguards are on duty.

Beachgoers pictured at Camps Bay beach. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is urging the public to be cautious around the coastline over the next few days as the full moon spring tide is set to peak.

The tide will last until after this coming weekend.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon says they're urging bathers to be vigilant and to only go to beaches where lifeguards are on duty.

“The full moon spring tide will peak on Wednesday 31 January. That full moon is also a blue moon this month and with the spring tide comes the high, the normal high tide, the low, the normal low tide and stronger than normal rip currents.”

