NSRI calls for caution as full moon spring tide takes effect
The NSRI's Craig Lambinon says they're urging bathers to be vigilant and to only go to beaches where lifeguards are on duty.
CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is urging the public to be cautious around the coastline over the next few days as the full moon spring tide is set to peak.
The tide will last until after this coming weekend.
The NSRI's Craig Lambinon says they're urging bathers to be vigilant and to only go to beaches where lifeguards are on duty.
“The full moon spring tide will peak on Wednesday 31 January. That full moon is also a blue moon this month and with the spring tide comes the high, the normal high tide, the low, the normal low tide and stronger than normal rip currents.”
More in Local
-
Pro-Senzo, Ramaphosa supporters protest at KZN ANC headquarters
-
NPA: Estina Dairy Farm indictment letter written by DA
-
Pastor Timothy Omotoso's case postponed again
-
[LISTEN] 'CT's plan of 200 water collection points not feasible'
-
Metrorail’s CT central line still suspended, cable theft continues
-
More banks named in forex collusion case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.