MultiChoice urged to come clean over ANN7 payments

JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice is being urged to come clean on details surrounding the payments it made to TV station ANN7.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is investigating ANN7 after a complaint was lodged by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in November last year, asking for an inquiry into the matter.

It's also alleged that MultiChoice made a payment to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) in exchange for political influence over government policy on digital migration.

The Democratic Alliance's Phumzile van Damme says South Africans deserve answers.

“The DA welcomes this investigation and we believe that it’s important that South Africa knows the full truth about the nature of these payments.

“We believe that the truth must come out and we look forward to engaging with Icasa about this matter.”