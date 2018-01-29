MultiChoice urged to come clean over ANN7 payments
Icasa is investigating ANN7 after a complaint was lodged by the DA in November last year, asking for an inquiry into the matter.
JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice is being urged to come clean on details surrounding the payments it made to TV station ANN7.
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) is investigating ANN7 after a complaint was lodged by the Democratic Alliance (DA) in November last year, asking for an inquiry into the matter.
It's also alleged that MultiChoice made a payment to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) in exchange for political influence over government policy on digital migration.
The Democratic Alliance's Phumzile van Damme says South Africans deserve answers.
“The DA welcomes this investigation and we believe that it’s important that South Africa knows the full truth about the nature of these payments.
“We believe that the truth must come out and we look forward to engaging with Icasa about this matter.”
More in Local
-
Estina Dairy Farm 'indictment' letter written by DA
-
Pastor Timothy Omotoso's case postponed again
-
[LISTEN] 'CT's plan of 200 water collection points not feasible'
-
Metrorail’s CT central line still suspended, cable theft continues
-
More banks named in forex collusion case
-
Outa: Eskom's shortfall expected to be R10bn to R20bn
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.