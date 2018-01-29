Motshekga urges SACE to hold teachers to account for sex abuse
This comes after a video and pictures of a Reiger Park High School principal in Boksburg having sex with pupils emerged on social media.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has put the responsibility of ensuring that teachers don’t sexually abuse pupils squarely on the South African Council of Educators (SACE)'s shoulders.
The Gauteng Education Department says that it is committed to taking action against the principal who has handed in his resignation.
A number of cases of sexual assault involving pupils have emerged in the past month and Motshekga has called on the South African Council of Educators to hold teachers to account.
“In particular says, we make sure that we manage the environment so that teachers don’t abuse kids. If there has been an incident, the province must act promptly.”
She says that children must also be taught to speak out.
“Girls feel ashamed that somebody makes a sexual remark, they feel guilty, they don’t speak about it and that’s how they get it to continue. Parents have to know how they can assist us.”
Following the Reiger Park High School principal's resignation, the department has requested the SACE to remove him from the roll of teachers.
