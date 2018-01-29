Mokonyane assures CT residents that govt working to avoid Day Zero

Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says that a collaborative decision will be taken if decisions regarding funding for water projects need to be considered.

CAPE TOWN – Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane says that a collaborative decision will be taken if decisions regarding funding for water projects need to be considered.

Mokonyane was addressing members of the Cape Town Press Club at an event in Newlands on Sunday.

She says that simply pumping money into projects in a bid to delay Day Zero is not the way to go to address the looming crisis.

Mokonyane has assured residents that both spheres of government are working tirelessly to avoid Day Zero.

She says that decisive leadership during this time is crucial.

“What you need to do, is to first deal with your ability to lead, to manage, but also to use the information at hand."

Mokonyane adds that scientific best practices will guide the way forward.

“Everything is supported through financial evidence that shows that there is money that is needed, but also scientific evidence that says this must be done and has to be done and the resources are required."

She emphasised that residents should be educated on water saving measures as 70% of consumption is at a domestic level.