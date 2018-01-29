Metrorail’s CT central line still suspended, cable theft continues
Over the weekend, police arrested a 33-year-old Prasa technician in Khayelitsha after he was found with stolen rail infrastructure.
CAPE TOWN - The suspension of services on Metrorail's notorious central line has entered its third week.
Officials closed the route after the murder of a security guard in Khayelitsha, ongoing vandalism in Nyanga and Bonteheuwel and a trail derailment near Heideveld station.
Over the weekend, police arrested a 33-year-old Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) technician in Khayelitsha after he was found with stolen rail infrastructure.
Last week, five suspected cable thieves were apprehended in Bishop Lavis and Bonteheuwel.
Metrorail's Riana Scott says: “We’ve seen a very worrying trend, with the central line entering its third week of suspension. The cable thieves moved away from signal cables and are now tackling the overhead cables which provides traction power for the trains.”
'NO CRISIS'
Last week, Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi said there was no crisis at Prasa.
"There is no crisis at Prasa. Trains are running in all towns, long distance and short distance. There are many programmes we are implementing."
Maswanganyi said an investigation was underway.
"The interim board at Prasa has met some of those service providers to map the way forward to implement the recommendations, so that is on course."
Prasa said a number of measures were in place to deal with vandalism. These include: collecting forensic evidence, installing solar panels, and deploying additional police and armed guards.
LISTEN: Transport Minister: There is no crisis at Prasa
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
