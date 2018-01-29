Mabuza: Ramaphosa is very safe with me next to him
Speaking at the party’s 108 birthday celebrations in Limpopo, Mabuza called on party members to trust Cyril Ramaphosa as he does.
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza says that the Limpopo ANC should focus on unity and renewal at its elective conference in just over a month.
He says that while he supports current chairperson Stan Mathabatha, he has urged those going there to unify the ANC.
Mabuza says the party will fight state capture and that only respectable leaders should remain.
“We’ll rally around him as a leader and we’re going to walk next to him. He’s very safe with me next to him.”
He says in order to strengthen unity branch leaders should remain disciplined and avoid gate keeping at all times.
He wished the Limpopo ANC a successful elective conference urging them to allow a unified and a non-corruptible leadership to emerge.
