[LISTEN] Zille: We're not politicking on water crisis

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille says that no one could have foreseen the drought currently affecting the Western Cape.

The premier says that while she agrees with Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane that politics should be set aside to deal with the matter, she says that she disagrees with the minister on her refusal to release funds to deal with the crisis in the province.

