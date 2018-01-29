[LISTEN] Former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson on becoming a whistle-blower
Radio 702 | Former CEO of Trillian Managing Consulting, Bianca Goodson, chats about the call she received from the Public Protector’s office which signaled alarm bells on corruption at the company.
CAPE TOWN - Former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson blew the lid on corruption at Trillian.
Goodson explains how she discovered that Trillian became the gatekeeper for lucrative contracts at state-owned entities.
"I got a call from her (Thuli Madonsela) team. They just wanted to know whether I knew about Trillian's involvement with SOEs. At that time, they asked about Eskom, Transnet, Denel and SA Express. They wanted to know whether I had anything to share. During the interview, they said the information I shared was controversial. That's when I realised that things weren't that great at the organisation."
Listen to the audio above for more.
