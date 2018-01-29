[LISTEN] 'CT's plan of 200 water collection points not feasible'

Radio 702 | CEO of Sygnia, Group Magda Wierzycka says having only 200 water collection points presents many challenges for the City of Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG - CEO of Sygnia Group Magda Wierzycka says having 200 water collection points serving approximately 10,000 people each in the City of Cape Town is just not feasible.

Wierzycka lists logistics, such as keeping comprehensive lists of the old and frail who need assistance with fetching water and the physical strength needed to carry heavy containers and issues that will impede operations at sites.

She also speaks on the open letter she wrote to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for him to intervene in the water shortage crisis facing the Mother City.

