[LISTEN] 'CT's plan of 200 water collection points not feasible'
Radio 702 | CEO of Sygnia, Group Magda Wierzycka says having only 200 water collection points presents many challenges for the City of Cape Town.
JOHANNESBURG - CEO of Sygnia Group Magda Wierzycka says having 200 water collection points serving approximately 10,000 people each in the City of Cape Town is just not feasible.
Wierzycka lists logistics, such as keeping comprehensive lists of the old and frail who need assistance with fetching water and the physical strength needed to carry heavy containers and issues that will impede operations at sites.
She also speaks on the open letter she wrote to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for him to intervene in the water shortage crisis facing the Mother City.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Former Trillian CEO Bianca Goodson on becoming a whistle-blower
-
[LISTEN] Impact of bullying and cyber bullying in our schools
-
[LISTEN] Zille: We're not politicking on water crisis
-
[LISTEN] Toyota SA CEO: Faulty airbags responsible for vehicle recall
-
[LISTEN] Understanding the stronger rand
-
[LISTEN] Does Qedani Mahlangu believe she's to blame for Esidimeni tragedy?
-
[LISTEN] Nhlanhla Nene: I'm glad I'm not Eskom board chairperson
-
[LISTEN] Day zero brought forward by 10 days
-
[LISTEN] What are the health implications of Day Zero?
-
[LISTEN] Transport Minister: There is no crisis at Prasa
-
[LISTEN] Up close & personal with new Proteas star Lungi Ngidi
-
[LISTEN] Qedani Mahlangu: I sincerely apologise
-
[LISTEN] The anatomy of the Sassa debacle
-
[LISTEN] Birds and the bees: How to talk to your kids about sex
-
[LISTEN] Primedia Broadcasting CEO sets record straight on paying for interviews
-
[LISTEN] City of CT outlines plans for day zero
-
[LISTEN] Life in Bophuthatswana was a sham of an independence - Justice Malala
-
[LISTEN] Oops! What to do when your accidental nude pic goes viral
-
[LISTEN] Petrol bomb thrown at police car at Hoërskool Overvaal
-
[LISTEN] SA has only 39 years worth of gold left
-
[LISTEN] Is social media making us dumber?
-
[LISTEN] Off track: What's happening with Cape Town's rail system?
-
[LISTEN] Social Development Dept: We paid SABC R5m for everything
-
[LISTEN] Are young whites exempted from history of racism?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.