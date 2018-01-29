Lesufi: Stop sharing Reiger Park sexual content on social media
Videos and pictures of the headmaster having sex with school girls in his office have been making the rounds on various social media platforms.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has appealed to the public to stop sharing sexual content involving a Reiger Park principal and pupils.
The department sent its social workers to the Boksburg high school on Monday.
Lesufi says his department is urgently working to ensure the principal is dismissed and arrested.
The MEC says while it was believed that the principal had resigned, he has not yet vacated his position.
“We believe those documents were submitted under the wrong pretenses. We thought it was a resignation, but it was quite clear that it was pre-empting a disciplinary process.”
The department says it’s still trying to determine how many people have been affected.
“They’ve managed (social workers) to gather the relevant interviews from the victims.”
The education MEC has urged those in possession of the sexual material to refrain from sharing it as it’s against the law.
“Anyone who is in possession of this material must immediately delete it. It doesn’t assist the learners.”
Lesufi says he's planning to meet with teachers and parents at the school this week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
