Ladysmith Black Mambazo use Grammy speech to call for peace, unity

The music group won its fifth Grammy at the ceremony in New York on Sunday night for its album ‘Shaka Zulu Revisited.'

NEW YORK - Ladysmith Black Mambazo have used their Grammy acceptance speech to call for peace and unity.

The music group won its fifth Grammy at the ceremony in New York on Sunday night for its album Shaka Zulu Revisited.

A jubilant Mzisi Tshabalala accepted the award on behalf of the rest of the group, which is currently on tour in California.

He told Eyewitness News thatthe message behind Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s music is still the same as its always been.

“It’s message that people have to unite in, not in fighting with each other but harmony and peace and love conquers all.”

The group won its first-ever Grammy for the original recording of Shaka Zulu 30 years ago.