KZN authorities continue search for missing duo following thunderstorms
In Dundee, three people were killed and their bodies recovered from rivers in the area.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative and Traditional Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube says the department has activated disaster management teams around the province who are assisting with helping people affected by the severe thunderstorms raging through the province.
Dube-Ncube has urged people to be careful as the severe weather is predicted to continue on Monday.
KZN Cogta's Lennox Mabaso says: “We’ve dispersed all our disaster teams who are working around the clock to try and respond to all the incidences that have been reported up to this stage.
“We still have two people that have been reported missing. The search and rescue unit of the police are going on with the search.”

