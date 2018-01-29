-
JHB motorists urged to be cautious after truck veers off road in Roodepoort
Paramedics say no injuries have been reported and the cause of the crash is not yet known.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services has confirmed a tanker truck has veered off Christian de Wet Road in Roodepoort, causing heavy traffic delays.
Paramedics say no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Emergency spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “Motorists need to be cautious as they drive along that area. It looks like it might be the rainfall. Maybe it might be due to the rainfall which we have been receiving but we don’t know the exact cause.”
We still have the overturned petrol tanker in Kloofendal on Christian De Wet at Wilgerood – expect heavy delays. Rather use Hendrik Potgieter pic.twitter.com/tCkph3hXKX— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) January 29, 2018
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.