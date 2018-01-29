JHB motorists urged to be cautious after truck veers off in Roodepoort

-
New easyJet boss takes salary cut to tackle gender pay gapBusiness
-
Girl (4) drowns after falling into storm water drainLocal
-
ANC KZN interim structure to deal with concerns raised by disgruntled groupPolitics
-
Argentina freezes some govt salaries, cuts jobs in austerity pushWorld
-
Fossil of school bus-sized dinosaur dug up in Egyptian desertWorld
-
EU denies Britain a say in bloc's affairs while on its way outWorld
-
-
#RandReport: Rand weakens on dollar recovery; eyes on EskomBusiness
-
Health Dept confident in SAHRC probe into alleged racism by doctorLocal
-
‘Social stability could come under threat in CT water crisis’Local
-
2 City of JHB employees suspended for allegedly swindling R800k from residentsLocal
-
-
David Beckham reveals 'painful' struggle to launch soccer teamLifestyle
-
North Korea cancels joint performance with South Korea, blames South mediaSport
-
Manchester City's quadruple dream starts to look possibleSport
-
Ibrahimovic free to go if he wants, says MourinhoSport
-
-
Springbok coach Coetzee attacks governing body in leaked letterSport
-
David Beckham reveals 'painful' struggle to launch soccer teamLifestyle
-
Penelope Cruz to be honoured at Cesar AwardsLifestyle
-
Billie Lourd proud of Carrie Fisher's Grammy winLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Impact of bullying and cyber bullying in our schoolsLifestyle
-
Jamelia opens up about difficult pregnancyLifestyle
-
Ladysmith Black Mambazo use Grammy speech to call for peace, unityLifestyle
-
Jay-Z had to 'fight' for marriage after cheatingLifestyle
-
Angelina Jolie makes 'heartbreaking' trip to JordanLifestyle
-
Hillary Clinton surprises with Grammy 'Fire and Fury' spoofLifestyle
-
-
Mabuza: Ramaphosa is very safe with me next to himPolitics
-
‘Imagine life without the ANC in charge’Politics
-
Mabuza tells Limpopo ANC to focus on ‘unity and renewal’Local
-
‘Ramaphosa safe with me by his side’Politics
-
Mabuza to address supporters at ANC’s 106th rally in LimpopoLocal
-
[OPINION] Global takeaways from Trump's Davos speechOpinion
-
[OPINION] Is South Africa seeing a return to the rule of law?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Free higher education in SA: cutting through the lies and statisticsOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] For South Africa to have a future, Zuma must be prosecutedOpinion
-
[OPINION] The difficult tapestry of race in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] Water Wars: The Smiths of ConstantiaOpinion
2017 ANC national conference
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
-
Competition Tribunal conditionally approves Steinhoff, Action Ford mergerBusiness
-
More banks named in forex collusion caseBusiness
-
Outa: Eskom's shortfall expected to be R10bn to R20bnBusiness
-
Facebook makes privacy push ahead of strict EU lawWorld
-
Anglo American sells Eskom-tied coal assets for $71mBusiness
JHB motorists urged to be cautious after truck veers off in Roodepoort
Paramedics say no injuries have been reported and the cause of the crash is not yet known.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services has confirmed a tanker truck has veered off Christian de Wet Road in Roodepoort, causing heavy traffic delays.
Paramedics say no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
Emergency spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “Motorists need to be cautious as they drive along that area. It looks like it might be the rainfall. Maybe it might be due to the rainfall which we have been receiving but we don’t know the exact cause of why it capsized.”
We still have the overturned petrol tanker in Kloofendal on Christian De Wet at Wilgerood – expect heavy delays. Rather use Hendrik Potgieter pic.twitter.com/tCkph3hXKX— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) January 29, 2018
-
Girl (4) drowns after falling into storm water drain
-
Health Dept confident in SAHRC probe into alleged racism by doctor
-
2 City of JHB employees suspended for allegedly swindling R800k from residents
-
Health Dept confident in SAHRC probe into alleged racism by doctor8 hours ago
-
‘Social stability could come under threat in CT water crisis’8 hours ago
-
2 City of JHB employees suspended for allegedly swindling R800k from residents9 hours ago
