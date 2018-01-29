JHB motorists urged to be cautious after truck veers off in Roodepoort

Paramedics say no injuries have been reported and the cause of the crash is not yet known.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services has confirmed a tanker truck has veered off Christian de Wet Road in Roodepoort, causing heavy traffic delays.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Emergency spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “Motorists need to be cautious as they drive along that area. It looks like it might be the rainfall. Maybe it might be due to the rainfall which we have been receiving but we don’t know the exact cause of why it capsized.”