Icasa awaits clarity from DA on dealing with MultiChoice matter
A complaint was lodged by the DA last year, asking Icasa for an inquiry after MultiChoice allegedly paid ANN7 and the SABC in exchange for political influence over government policy on digital migration.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) says it's waiting to hear back from the Democratic Alliance (DA) to decide on how to deal with the MultiChoice matter about alleged payments made to TV station ANN7.
Icasa's Paseka Maleka says they've given the DA until Wednesday to respond to a number of questions about the information that it's shared.
“Their letter has got some attachments, some annexures. So we said to them they must tell us if they want to engage MultiChoice with those annexures or maybe they want some kind of confidentiality on those issues. So they have until 31 January to give us that information. Then after that, we will be able to engage MultiChoice on the issue.”
