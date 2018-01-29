Health Dept confident in SAHRC probe into alleged racism by doctor
The commission found he treated black patients in a different room from to his white patients and made them use separate bathrooms.
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department in Limpopo says it’s confident an investigation by the South African Human Rights Commissio n (SAHRC) into alleged racism by a Mokopane doctor will be done diligently.
Limpopo Health MEC last week visited the doctor's practice after the commission found he treated black patients in a different room from his white patients and made them use separate bathrooms.
The department's spokesperson Thabiso Teffo says: “The issue with the MEC was to check the clinical aspect of it, because there were allegations that there was expired medication and some medication was not stored according to standard. They also checked whether he had the required certificate to practice. It’s safe to say the doctor has complied.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Cop wounded in Sebokeng business robbery
-
Girl (4) drowns after falling into storm water drain
-
#RandReport: Rand weakens on dollar recovery; eyes on Eskom
-
‘Social stability could come under threat in CT water crisis’
-
2 City of JHB employees suspended for allegedly swindling R800k from residents
-
CT Cycle Tour will go ahead despite water crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.