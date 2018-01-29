Health Dept confident in SAHRC probe into alleged racism by doctor

The commission found he treated black patients in a different room from to his white patients and made them use separate bathrooms.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department in Limpopo says it’s confident an investigation by the South African Human Rights Commissio n (SAHRC) into alleged racism by a Mokopane doctor will be done diligently.

Limpopo Health MEC last week visited the doctor's practice after the commission found he treated black patients in a different room from his white patients and made them use separate bathrooms.

The department's spokesperson Thabiso Teffo says: “The issue with the MEC was to check the clinical aspect of it, because there were allegations that there was expired medication and some medication was not stored according to standard. They also checked whether he had the required certificate to practice. It’s safe to say the doctor has complied.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)