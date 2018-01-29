Hawks hint at significant developments in state capture probe
On Friday, the Hawks raided Free State Premier Ace Magashule’s office, as well as the Agriculture Department, where Mosebenzi Zwane was the MEC.
PRETORIA – As speculation mounts over possible arrests of suspects linked to the state capture investigation, the Hawks are mum but have suggested significant developments in the near future.
Weekend reports claimed that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has prepared an indictment against three Gupta brothers and senior government officials linked to the Estina Dairy Farm Scheme, a claim denied by the NPA.
As part of that investigation, on Friday the Hawks raided Free State Premier Ace Magashule’s office, as well as the Agriculture Department, where Mosebenzi Zwane was the MEC.
For months and as pressure mounted, it appeared that the Hawks and the NPA were sitting idle despite significant evidence against the Guptas and their associates emerging in the public domain.
Then within weeks this year, the Asset Forfeiture Unit has secured preservation orders against the Estina Dairy Farm and related companies, as well as consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.
On Friday, the Hawks seized computers and documents at Magashule’s office.
The flurry of activity suggests that dockets are nearing completion and arrests may follow soon but the NPA says its simply too early to say for sure.
MAGASHULE WANTS ACTION
Last week, Magashule said the law must be allowed to take its course in the state capture investigation and that the party will not shield anyone guilty of corruption.
The ANC’s Khusela Diko said the secretary-general's position on the state capture investigations has been made clear.
“He fully supports the law taking its course in this matter and we trust that he is going to cooperate with the investigation. The African National Congress does not support corruption and we will bot shield anybody who is guilty of corruption.”
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi said they expect to make arrests soon.
“We don’t want to mention names now as to who is involved; we know who we are dealing with. As soon as we are done, I’m quite sure in a short space of time the country will be able to know who is involved in corruption and for what and that is something we are looking forward to.”
Mulaudzi said the evidence will be compiled and the docket sent to the NPA to make a decision on the next move.
More in Local
-
Pro-Senzo, Ramaphosa supporters protest at KZN ANC headquarters
-
NPA: Estina Dairy Farm indictment letter written by DA
-
Pastor Timothy Omotoso's case postponed again
-
[LISTEN] 'CT's plan of 200 water collection points not feasible'
-
Metrorail’s CT central line still suspended, cable theft continues
-
More banks named in forex collusion case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.