Hawks hint at significant developments in state capture probe

On Friday, the Hawks raided Free State Premier Ace Magashule’s office, as well as the Agriculture Department, where Mosebenzi Zwane was the MEC.

PRETORIA – As speculation mounts over possible arrests of suspects linked to the state capture investigation, the Hawks are mum but have suggested significant developments in the near future.

Weekend reports claimed that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has prepared an indictment against three Gupta brothers and senior government officials linked to the Estina Dairy Farm Scheme, a claim denied by the NPA.

For months and as pressure mounted, it appeared that the Hawks and the NPA were sitting idle despite significant evidence against the Guptas and their associates emerging in the public domain.

Then within weeks this year, the Asset Forfeiture Unit has secured preservation orders against the Estina Dairy Farm and related companies, as well as consulting firm McKinsey and Gupta-linked Trillian.

On Friday, the Hawks seized computers and documents at Magashule’s office.

The flurry of activity suggests that dockets are nearing completion and arrests may follow soon but the NPA says its simply too early to say for sure.

MAGASHULE WANTS ACTION

Last week, Magashule said the law must be allowed to take its course in the state capture investigation and that the party will not shield anyone guilty of corruption.

The ANC’s Khusela Diko said the secretary-general's position on the state capture investigations has been made clear.

“He fully supports the law taking its course in this matter and we trust that he is going to cooperate with the investigation. The African National Congress does not support corruption and we will bot shield anybody who is guilty of corruption.”

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi said they expect to make arrests soon.

“We don’t want to mention names now as to who is involved; we know who we are dealing with. As soon as we are done, I’m quite sure in a short space of time the country will be able to know who is involved in corruption and for what and that is something we are looking forward to.”

Mulaudzi said the evidence will be compiled and the docket sent to the NPA to make a decision on the next move.