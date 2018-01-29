Girl (4) drowns after falling into storm water drain

It’s understood the child fell into the drain while walking with her mother earlier on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - A four-year-old girl has drowned after she fell into a storm water drain in Kagiso on the West Rand.

She was found a few meters away from a small stream.

ER24's Werner Vermaak said: “It is believed that she was swept further down the drain shortly after she fell into it. Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for her and she was declared dead. The police from Kagiso also attended the scene and the exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be investigated.”

Earlier on Monday, the South African Weather Service warned Gauteng residents to prepare for possibly damaging winds and flooding during the rain.

Emergency services say they're on high alert.