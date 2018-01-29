Gabriella Engels wants Grace Mugabe handed over for prosecution
Engels has claimed that an injury to her forehead last August was inflicted by Mugabe, who attacked the model with an extension cable at an apartment that her sons were renting in Sandton.
HARARE – The South African model who was hit with an electric cable by Zimbabwe’s former first lady says that she’d like to see Grace Mugabe handed over for prosecution in South Africa.
Grace Mugabe escaped prosecution for the alleged attack on Gabriella Engels last August but calls are growing louder for her to face justice.
Engels has told the private Standard newspaper that if she ever meets President Emmerson Mnangagwa, she will ask him to do the right thing and hand over Grace Mugabe for prosecution.
Since President Robert Mugabe and his wife no longer enjoy diplomatic immunity, Engels’ mother says that the model’s family is now going to fight for justice.
They may not get much help from Mnangagwa though: last week he said his government had promised to do everything it can to ensure the Mugabes are left in peace.
