Former Trillian CEO living in fear after speaking out on state capture

Goodson was interviewed by former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela during her investigation into state capture.

JOHANNESBURG - While the net closes in on the Gupta empire, whistle-blower and former CEO at Gupta-linked company Trillian Bianca Goodson says that she's living in fear after speaking out about how the family and its associates captured the state.

She revealed how Trillian became the gatekeeper for profitable contracts at state-owned entities.

Goodson has not received any threats on her life but says she fears that day might come.

“It’s been difficult, particularly difficult because there’s very little people that you can talk to. You speak to your family and friends and they try and sympathise with you but they can’t actually relate.

“So it’s been lonely and it’s been scary and it’s not over.”