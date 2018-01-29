Firefighter dies battling blaze on Table Mountain

It is believed that the woman suffered a seizure on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A firefighter has died while battling a blaze on the slopes of Table Mountain.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille took to Twitter to extend her condolences to the 33-year-old's family.

The city's Fire and Rescue Service's Theo Layne: "We had one adult female firefighter that had collapsed. We treated her on the scene and then she was taken to Christiaan Barnard Hospital and unfortunately she died."