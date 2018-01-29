Popular Topics
Go

NPA: Estina Dairy Farm indictment letter written by DA

The NPA says the Hawks are still finalising a few outstanding matters in the Estina Dairy Farm investigation, which is why the issue of an indictment does not arise.

FILE: Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: EWN.
11 hours ago

PRETORIA - It’s emerged that an indictment referred to in weekend reports about charges possibly being brought against senior politicians and the Guptas, was in fact, drafted by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Weekend newspapers claimed to have seen an indictment which listed Mosebenzi Zwane as accused number one, and three of the Guptas brothers as co-accused.

Speculation is rife that arrests will be made soon after the Hawks raided Free State Premier Ace Magashule’s office and the Agriculture Department on Friday.

In August last year, DA leader Mmusi Maimane delivered an indictment penned by his party and related to the Vrede Dairy Farm project to the Hawks’ headquarters.

It now appears that this DA indictment has been erroneously used to claim that the National Prosecuting Authority had prepared a case against Zwane, three of the Guptas brothers and others for their roles in the dairy farm scheme.

The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku says prosecutors have not yet drafted an indictment because several matters are still outstanding.

He says only once prosecutors have received a completed docket from the Hawks can they consider who to charge and on what charges.

It’s understood the evidence gathered on Friday must first be analysed and assessed before it can be added to the case file.

