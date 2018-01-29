Eskom's shortfall could be R10bn to R20bn

The power utility has vowed to release its interim financial results before the end of the month to avoid its bonds being suspended by the JSE.

JOHANNESBURG - A shortfall of between R10 billion and R20 billion is expected when Eskom releases its interim financial results this week.

The power utility has vowed to release the results before the end of the month to avoid its bonds being suspended by the JSE.

Ratings agency Moody’s downgraded Eskom's credit rating on Friday, saying it reflected the deterioration in the utility's financial and liquidity position.

Energy specialist Ted Blom says he's expecting a major shortfall.

“All I can assure you is that there’s going to be a massive shocker. I’m expecting a hole of between R10 billion to R20 billion that was semi-disclosed at the previous financial results, in the documentation but not in the presentation.”