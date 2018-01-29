Eskom's Sean Maritz under pressure to explain R1bn McKinsey contract

The state-owned enterprise has acted swiftly on government’s instruction to remove tainted executives and employees, with Maritz next in the firing line.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Sean Maritz will now have to explain why he signed a letter to consultancy firm McKinsey claiming that its R1 billion contract with the utility was lawful.

The state-owned enterprise has acted swiftly on government’s instruction to remove tainted executives and employees, with Maritz next in the firing line.

He has until Tuesday to explain why he shouldn’t be suspended.

Last year, Eskom admitted that the contract was unlawful and executives ignored advice on several occasions not to sign a contract with the firm.

In just over a week, five officials facing serious allegations have parted ways with the company.

Of the five, suspended CFP Anoj Singh, Prish Govender and Edwin Mabelane resigned.

Executive Matshela Koko was also given an ultimatum to either resign or be fired but he is challenging this in the Labour Court and will remain in his position until the matter is heard early next month.

Now former acting CEO Sean Maritz will have to explain his actions to avoid suspension.

At the same time, Eskom is due to announce on Monday when it will release its interim financial results. The utility only has until Wednesday to do so if it wants to avoid its bonds being suspended by the JSE.