Eskom's Sean Maritz under pressure to explain R1bn McKinsey contract
The state-owned enterprise has acted swiftly on government’s instruction to remove tainted executives and employees, with Maritz next in the firing line.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Sean Maritz will now have to explain why he signed a letter to consultancy firm McKinsey claiming that its R1 billion contract with the utility was lawful.
The state-owned enterprise has acted swiftly on government’s instruction to remove tainted executives and employees, with Maritz next in the firing line.
He has until Tuesday to explain why he shouldn’t be suspended.
Last year, Eskom admitted that the contract was unlawful and executives ignored advice on several occasions not to sign a contract with the firm.
In just over a week, five officials facing serious allegations have parted ways with the company.
Of the five, suspended CFP Anoj Singh, Prish Govender and Edwin Mabelane resigned.
Executive Matshela Koko was also given an ultimatum to either resign or be fired but he is challenging this in the Labour Court and will remain in his position until the matter is heard early next month.
Now former acting CEO Sean Maritz will have to explain his actions to avoid suspension.
At the same time, Eskom is due to announce on Monday when it will release its interim financial results. The utility only has until Wednesday to do so if it wants to avoid its bonds being suspended by the JSE.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.