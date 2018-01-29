CT water crisis: SANDF, SAPS to provide security at water collection points

Two hundred water distribution points across the metro will feature separate sections for pedestrians, vehicles and those collecting water on behalf of vulnerable people, like the elderly.

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town's Disaster Operation Centre will be activated from Monday.

It will coordinate the city's Water Disaster Plan if and when Day Zero strikes.

Water tankers will also be stationed at old age homes.

The city’s JP Smith, says details of the exact location of these sites will be communicated at a later stage.



“To a highly constrained and where you can place the locations. You can only place it within certain areas because you’ve to be close to the reticulation system.”

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and South African Police Service will provide security at these points.