CT Cycle Tour will go ahead despite water crisis

The iconic event is expected to attract about 35,000 cyclists on 11 March.

CAPE TOWN - Organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour say the annual event will go ahead, despite Cape Town's water crisis.

The iconic event is expected to attract about 35,000 cyclists on 11 March.

It was cancelled on the day of the tour last year due to very windy conditions.

Cycle Tour Director David Bellairs says the event will bring its own water and will not use municipal supply.

Water for the event will be sourced from other areas like Clanwilliam.

Organisers are also encouraging people to bring additional water for drinking.

The event will use about 450,000 litres, which will be used for toilets and water ballasts.

WATER RESTRICTIONS

Water restrictions in the Mother City have been heightened as the drought continues to dry up the city.

The City of Cape Town will implement level 6B water restrictions from 1 February - this means daily consumption per person per household has been cut to 50 litres.

The city has warned properties, where households consume more than 10,500 litres per month, could be fitted with a water management device.

CRISIS PLANS

City of Cape Town officials are preparing for day zero, which is likely to fall on 12 April.

The current dam levels for Cape Town are 26.5%. If dam levels continue to drop, day zero could be a reality soon.

When Cape Town dam levels drop to 13.5%, the city will begin to shut down its reticulation system in residential areas.

About 180 communal water collection sites have been identified which will be open for 12 hours a day.

But should the situation deteriorate further, times will be adjusted.

Each resident will be allocated 25 litres of water a day. The South African National Defence Force and South African Police Service will provide security at these points.

The city will also be using the Atlantis-Silwerstroom Aquifer, the Cape Flats Aquifer, and Table Mountain Group Aquifer to supplement surface water supplies.

Western Cape government officials say plans are in place to deal with possible disease outbreaks as a result of the water shortage.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)