CRL Commission welcomes Sars investigation into religious sector

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) has welcomed South African Revenue Services (Sars)' decision to investigate the religious sector following reports of tax non-compliance.

Sars says that preliminary investigations into the religious sector suggest that some organisations may not be complying with the law.

It says that some leaders may be profiting despite its regulations that require them to conduct activities in a non-profit manner.

The CRL Rights Commission's Thoko Mkhwanazi has echoed Sars' views of a profit-making trend in the religious sector.

“There are millions if not billions that are changing hands in the country and those are outside the parameters of the doctrine of tithing. This is in another environment of profit-making.”

Sars says it will retrieve money from certain transactions that weren't taxed and Mkhwanazi says the commission endorses this.

“People must learn that they live in a country of laws, this is not a banana republic. So, when there are laws, people must comply.”

Sars has, however, acknowledged that many institutions are compliant.