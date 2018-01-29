Crime-fighting body wants decisive action to halt hiker attacks
A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death while hiking with his wife at the Echo Valley above Kalk Bay on Sunday.
CAPE TOWN - Community crime-fighting body, the Table Mountain Security Action Group, says it will meet with law enforcement bodies to address the prevalence of attacks on hikers.
This comes two weeks after a group of nine people were ambushed by knife-wielding attackers in the Silvermine Nature Reserve.
Attacks on hikers seem to be on the increase and many residents now say that they’ve had enough.
At least 85 attacks on hikers have been recorded over the past twelve months.
According to police, the assailant in this latest hit was dressed in a security uniform.
The recently established Table Mountain Security Action Group’s, Andrè van Schalkwyk, says it’s time for decisive action to be taken to stop these attacks.
"We're not playing around anymore. This coalition represents people who use the park. There are a large number of organisations that want to engage, that want to help. This the big message at the moment but we are also taking responsibility for our own safety now."
SANParks previously stated plans are being rolled out to address the scourge.
Meanwhile, police are searching for suspects in connection with the theft of a British couple’s suitcases in Muizenberg.
Their belongings were stolen from their vehicle.
They were not in the car at the time of the theft.
The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana says there were no sign of forced entry into the car.
"This couple parked their vehicle ina parking area and upon their return, they found that their two suitcases were missing from the boot of the vehicle."
