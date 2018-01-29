Cop wounded in Sebokeng business robbery

It's understood two men tried to rob the business near the Golden Highway earlier on Monday when police were called to the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - A police officer has been shot and wounded during a business robbery in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg.

It's understood two men tried to rob the business near the Golden Highway earlier on Monday when police were called to the scene.

One of the suspects was seriously injured when attacked by community members; he's recovering under police guard.

His accomplice managed to flee the scene.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “Members of the community caught one of the suspects and seriously assaulted him. Both the cop and the suspect are in the hospital for treatment.”