Cop wounded in Sebokeng business robbery
It's understood two men tried to rob the business near the Golden Highway earlier on Monday when police were called to the scene.
JOHANNESBURG - A police officer has been shot and wounded during a business robbery in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg.
It's understood two men tried to rob the business near the Golden Highway earlier on Monday when police were called to the scene.
One of the suspects was seriously injured when attacked by community members; he's recovering under police guard.
His accomplice managed to flee the scene.
The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “Members of the community caught one of the suspects and seriously assaulted him. Both the cop and the suspect are in the hospital for treatment.”
More in Local
-
Girl (4) drowns after falling into storm water drain
-
#RandReport: Rand weakens on dollar recovery; eyes on Eskom
-
Health Dept confident in SAHRC probe into alleged racism by doctor
-
‘Social stability could come under threat in CT water crisis’
-
2 City of JHB employees suspended for allegedly swindling R800k from residents
-
CT Cycle Tour will go ahead despite water crisis
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.