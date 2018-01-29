City of CT sends condolences to firefighter killed on Table Mountain
Candice Kruger, known as Ashley, collapsed while on duty on Sunday and efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Town has shared its condolences to the Kruger family after a 33-year-old firefighter died on the lower slopes of Table Mountain.
Candice Kruger, known as Ashley, collapsed while on duty on Sunday.
She received medical attention, but efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.
The City’s JP Smith said: “The city will assist the Kruger family with funeral arrangements and will also offer trauma counselling to her relatives and to the platoon colleagues. Fire and Rescue services will also offer the family a full brigade funeral as Candice died while in the line of duty. As only the second firefighter in 11 years to lose her life while on the fire line, it was indeed a very sad moment.”
More in Local
-
Cop wounded in Sebokeng business robbery
-
Girl (4) drowns after falling into storm water drain
-
#RandReport: Rand weakens on dollar recovery; eyes on Eskom
-
Health Dept confident in SAHRC probe into alleged racism by doctor
-
‘Social stability could come under threat in CT water crisis’
-
2 City of JHB employees suspended for allegedly swindling R800k from residents
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.