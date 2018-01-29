Popular Topics
City of CT sends condolences to firefighter killed on Table Mountain

Candice Kruger, known as Ashley, collapsed while on duty on Sunday and efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

FILE: Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: Refilwe Pitjeng/EWN.
FILE: Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: Refilwe Pitjeng/EWN.
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Town has shared its condolences to the Kruger family after a 33-year-old firefighter died on the lower slopes of Table Mountain.

Candice Kruger, known as Ashley, collapsed while on duty on Sunday.

She received medical attention, but efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful.

The City’s JP Smith said: “The city will assist the Kruger family with funeral arrangements and will also offer trauma counselling to her relatives and to the platoon colleagues. Fire and Rescue services will also offer the family a full brigade funeral as Candice died while in the line of duty. As only the second firefighter in 11 years to lose her life while on the fire line, it was indeed a very sad moment.”

