City of CT concerned about spike in attacks on MyCiti buses

Eight MyCiti buses were attacked in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha over the past weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it's concerned about an apparent spike in attacks on MyCiti buses.

A passenger was wounded and had to have glass splinters removed from his eyes.

Transport Mayco member Brett Herron says the spike in stoning incidents along the N2 express routes is, in all likelihood, related to efforts to assist stranded Metrorail commuters.

The suspension of services on Metrorail's notorious central line which services communities including Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha has entered its third week.

Herron says following continuous vandalism on Metrorail infrastructure, it seems criminals are now also trying to destabilise the MyCiti bus service.

Nine windows and a windscreen were smashed during the attacks.

Officials expect the buses to be out of service for at least three to four days while repairs are being done.