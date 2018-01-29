City of Cape Town details Day Zero contingency plans
When Cape Town dam levels drop to 13.5% the city will begin to shut down its reticulation system in residential areas.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Sunday announced its contingency plans for Day Zero, when people will have to queue for water.
The current dam levels for Cape Town are 26.5%. If dam levels continue to drop, the sooner Day Zero will be a reality.
About 180 communal water collection sites have been identified which will be open for 12 hours a day.
But should the situation deteriorate further, times will be adjusted.
The city’s Disaster Operations Centre’s Incident Commander, Richard Bosman, says that commercial areas and institutions such as hospitals and clinics won’t be affected.
“I think we're looking at now till the end of June. During that time, more augmentations schemes will come on board.”
Each resident will be allocated 25 litres of water a day.
The city says that there will be separate sections for pedestrian and vehicle access.
