Chance of severe thunderstorms forecast for Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are being warned to expect severe weather conditions in parts of the province on Monday and for the rest of the week.

The South African Weather Service says that there is a 60% chance of thundershowers for the province.

Forecaster Madimetsha Thema: "There is a trough over the central part that is bringing thundershowers for the next couple of days. There'll be 60% scattered showers over for the next coming week over Gauteng with a chance of severe thundershowers on some days."

The weather service says that Limpopo and Mpumalanga can also expect some thunderstorms well into the week.

Three people died in severe thunderstorms over the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal.