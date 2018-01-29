Chance of severe thunderstorms forecast for Gauteng
The South African Weather Service says that there is a 60% chance of thundershowers for the province.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents are being warned to expect severe weather conditions in parts of the province on Monday and for the rest of the week.
The South African Weather Service says that there is a 60% chance of thundershowers for the province.
Forecaster Madimetsha Thema: "There is a trough over the central part that is bringing thundershowers for the next couple of days. There'll be 60% scattered showers over for the next coming week over Gauteng with a chance of severe thundershowers on some days."
The weather service says that Limpopo and Mpumalanga can also expect some thunderstorms well into the week.
Three people died in severe thunderstorms over the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal.
More in Local
-
Pro-Senzo, Ramaphosa supporters protest at KZN ANC headquarters
-
NPA: Estina Dairy Farm indictment letter written by DA
-
Pastor Timothy Omotoso's case postponed again
-
[LISTEN] 'CT's plan of 200 water collection points not feasible'
-
Metrorail’s CT central line still suspended, cable theft continues
-
More banks named in forex collusion case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.